France-based fintech Aria raises EUR 15 mln

According to the official announcement, other companies such as Adevinta Ventures, Otium Capital, Ankaa Ventures participated in the funding, alongside individual investors, including Laurent Ritter, Mark Ransford, and Guillaume Princen.





Aria specialises in B2B payments, providing a credit option to speed up the payments. The company states that B2B payments are a USD 120 trillion market globally but a mere 7% is currently handled online. Officials from the fintech stated that they have solved a big problem for smaller firms, such as freelancers.





Most online business purchases take place with credit, while many payment offerings remain offline. This is due to the process being challenging, often involving offline quotes and invoices, multiple phone calls and emails, and long payment delays. Aria intends to manage all this complexity behind a slick checkout experience and makes offering flexible payments methods and terms as easy as using a credit card.





About the company

Aria allows for immediate payments that may also include differed remuneration enabled by their API. It offers businesses a checkout experiences similar to B2C users that also incorporates, KYC/KYB, debtor risk analysis, anti-fraud analysis, credit insurance, and debt recovery.







Aria reports having processed half a billion Euros in payments during the last 12 months, in 2023. The company recently launched services in the UK. Regarding credit, Aria is supported by a EUR 150 million facility from several investors, including M&G Investments. The fintech has also partnered with freelance platforms and marketplaces such as Malt, Brigad, and Jump.





While B2C payment volume is only 1/5 of the size of B2B payments just 7% of these transactions are completed online. With Aria’s tools, companies can process any payment method, offer flexible net terms financing, and get paid instantly.



