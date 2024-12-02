France announces EUR 5 bln investment plan to support startups

French insurers and asset managers have pledged EUR 5 billion in investment for home-grown tech firms.

The investors, mainly banks and insurers, include BNP Paribas’s insurance unit, Natixis, Axa, Aviva, and Allianz.

Under Mr. Macron’s three-year plan, French insurers and asset managers have agreed to invest more money directly into startups or to channel their investments through established venture-capital funds.

They can also plough money into a fund set up by France’s national investment bank Bpifrance, French officials said.

Other measures taken by the government include eased regulations and tax cuts.