Four banks team up to launch fintech challenge





The event is the second in a series of joint initiatives by CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, and NatWest Group aimed at building a stronger, more progressive global banking and financial industry.

The four banks, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), are inviting entrepreneurs and innovators to prototype new customer solutions on a global scale. The ideas will address some challenges in the financial services industry, cultivating an Open Finance ecosystem that allows secure data sharing among financial institutions, and enabling the banks to deliver more choice and customised product offerings for clients around the world, and the public at large.