Fortumo launches Plus on its local payments platform





Merchants using Fortumo’s platform can now collect payments for digital content from Plus subscribers through direct carrier billing. Merchants connected to Fortumo’s platform can collect payments from Plus subscribers through Fortumo’s Unified SDK. Unified SDK connects merchants to Plus and a network of hundreds of telcos and 20+ digital wallets through one integration.

In Poland, credit card penetration is only 17% while most people own a smartphone. Carrier billing resolves the problem of most people being unable to pay for premium services. Any mobile phone owner can charge online payments to their phone bill without the need to create any additional accounts or sharing personal data. Carrier billing payments are completed through a two-step verification process.

Recently in Poland, Fortumo has announced the launch of carrier billing for the e-book publisher Legimi and the cloud gaming service Antstream.