Fortú, a neobank designed for the Latino community, launches





Fortú is focused on building culturally contextual financial services to meet the banking needs of Latinos and Hispanics in the US. The Fortú team is a mix of first and second generation immigrants with personal ties across Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, etc.) and understands the quality-of-life improvement of culturally contextual financial products.

The Latino community is one of the growing demographics in the US, yet college-educated Latinos are three times more likely to be underbanked than their Caucasian counterparts. According to the Federal Reserve, 10% of Hispanic adults are unbanked, and an additional 22% are underbanked.