Fortis partners with Sage





Following this collaboration, Fortis will be recognised as a Sage-recommended solution, and its services and products will be leveraged for optimising revenue with flexible payment options.

Its comprehensive and seamless suite of services is integrated into the Sage enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and tools. This aims to make it easier and more efficient for businesses and companies to get paid and track their payments and transactions in real-time. Both of the institutions will combine their solutions to further develop the B2B marketplace while using their expertise in the ERP ecosystem.











More details on the partnership

Users and customers will be enabled to manage their cash flows easier and more securely, without the need of spending time in the back office to sort out payments. Furthermore, organisations can use Fortis’ payments services that are integrated within the Sage ecosystem in order to design a secure and enhanced commerce experience in multiple channels for their customer base.

The software is set to allow users to send electronic invoices through email or text messages, as well as to give the possibility to get paid immediately. Clients can also pay more invoices through one transaction, a feature that was built with the B2B market in mind.

Companies will have the capability to accept transactions in their call center directly through their website or through a myriad of ecommerce and ISV partners or collaborators. Payments and transactions incorporated within the Sage ERP platform offer company leaders the possibility to access data and information that can be used to produce customer profiles, reveal potential upsell, and cross-sell opportunities, as well as develop marketing campaigns.

Additionally, Fortis’ services can be used by clients to handle counter sales for in-person acceptance, with all the transactions grouped in any channel posting directly back to the general ledger.



Sage’s recent partnerships

UK-based financial company and payroll technology provider Sage offers its users multiple services and solutions, covering several markets and industries, such as finance, payroll software, and HR. The firm had multiple collaborations in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

In February 2023, the company announced its partnership with the UK-based lending platform Funding Circle to streamline the financing process for SMEs. With this deal, SMBs had the capability to secure funding in a simple, secure, and effective way.

Earlier in December 2022, US-based ecommerce software company BigCommerce collaborated with Sage for offering merchants and traders an end-to-end commerce solution. Through this deal, the open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecommerce platform aimed to unlock new opportunities for business-to-customer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) merchants by having their online storefronts incorporated into their back-office.