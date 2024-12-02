FormFree partners Freddie Mac to assess client data

Available to mortgage lenders, Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor (LPASM) asset and income modeler (AIM) solution fulfils mortgage verification of assets (VOA) and verification of income (VOI) requirements.

FormFree's AccountChek uses tens of thousands of data connections with 16,000 financial institutions to deliver consumer-permissioned asset and income verification in one report.

A March Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide Bulletin will provide lenders additional requirements and information about when the solution will be available. Once Freddie Mac releases AIM for income using direct deposits, it will be available to lenders using LPA v5.06 or higher.