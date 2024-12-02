Former Paytm executives to launch children-oriented fintech Junio

Junio is a kids-focused smart card that lets them make digital and physical purchases. Junio acts as a credit card and aims to impart financial discipline to children.

According to Entrackr.com, the app allows parents to control the smart cards and create in-app chore lists that can be tied with perks. Junio also enables instant fund transfer and notifications. The card can be cancelled at any moment via the app.

The app is yet to be launched and according to Entrackr sources, it is expected to go live by the end of 2020.