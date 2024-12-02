Form3 raises USD 33 mln in strategic investment round

The new shareholders include Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society and venture capital firm83North. Draper Esprit has also re-invested following its participation in November 2018.

Form3’s cloud-native, API platform delivers technical connectivity and managed services to address critical payments infrastructure challenges facing banks and fintechs globally. The funding will strengthen Form3’s market leading cloud-native payment technology, building significant functional enhancements and accelerating their global expansion plans in existing and new markets.

The new shareholders join existing investors Angel Co-Fund and Barclays.