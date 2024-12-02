Form3, PPS, Countingup partner for UK SME banking

Banking and accounting for UK-based SMEs remains a concentrated industry, with the majority of business current accounts (BCA’s) still provided by the four largest banks. While accounting software is expensive and complex. SMEs that need accounting, tax, and payments services find themselves over-paying and juggling multiple providers, which is time-consuming and costly.

The model created by Form3, Countingup, and PPS represents brings an offering to the benefit of UK SMEs. PPS is regulated by the FCA and licensed by Mastercard and has a payments platform enhanced by connection to the UK Faster Payments and BACs schemes via Form3’s real-time payment technology service, according to the official press release.