Form3 partners with digital bank AION and BaaS platform Vodeno

The partnership seeks to implement Form3’s next-generation payments platform and deliver real-time payment processing, clearing, and settlement for Aion’s Europe-based members. Form3 is becoming the platform of choice for banks to outsource their payment infrastructure and operations. Aion Bank utilises Form3’s API-first payments platform to run their real-time payment processing via a simple API integration, common across all payment types. Form3’s first release for Aion enabled the digital bank to be a direct participant in SEPA Instant, SEPA Credit Transfer, and SEPA Direct Debit. Additional new markets are planned for launch in the coming months of 2021.

Aion Bank is powered by the Vodeno Cloud Platform (VCP). Vodeno offers instant access to a banking-as-a-service platform which allows newcomers to enter the financial services market, financial institutions to migrate from legacy technology and processes, or financial and ecommerce firms to broaden their portfolio of products.