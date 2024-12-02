Form3, Mastercard to enable access to real-time payment infrastructure

The additional funding follows USD 33 million raised in August 2020 from new investors: Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, and venture capital firm 83North. Founded in 2016, Form3 has built a cloud-native, API-led payments technology platform to enable financial institutions to run and scale their critical payments infrastructure through a fully managed service.

Form3’s capabilities are complimentary to Mastercard’s account to account payments technology which supports real-time and batch payment systems globally, according to the official press release.