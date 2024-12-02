Forest Park Bank partners with Jack Henry





Following this announcement, Forest Park Bank selected Jack Henry in order to optimise its overall client experience and competitive stance, as well as reinforce its community banking business model.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Jack Henry represents a financial technology company that was developed in order to strengthen connections between financial institutions and the individuals and businesses they serve. The firm provides banks and credit unions with access to a secure ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities, as well as the overall ability to integrate with other fintechs and enterprises.

Throughout this initiative, the Forest Park Bank will continue its commitments to community banking, decision-making, local ownership, as well as high-touch customer service and experiences. According to the official press release, the bank needed a modern, secure, and open technology provider that could support its community focus, as well as optimise the way it competes with larger financial institutions while doubling down on client solutions and attracting overall younger demographics. Jack Henry will provide its suite of modern tools, such as the Banno Digital Platform, digital wallets, contactless cards, and an optimised account opening procedure.

At the same time, Jack Henry is expected to also allow Forest Park Bank to grow through scale and efficiencies, as the company's hosted core processing solution, reporting tools, and document storage are set to automate procedures and support sales efforts. This will take place as the Financial Crimes Defender tool is expected to provide real-time fraud and BSA compliance as well.

Jack Henry’s integration and single platform approach are also expected to improve information sharing, as well as reporting and data presentation, which will optimise employees’ work and the overall customer financial journey.



