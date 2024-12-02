Fondsdepot Bank partners with Moonfare

According to a joint announcement with Fondsdepot Bank, Moonfare joined the Fondsdepot Bank liability umbrella in Germany in July 2021, in order to have a partner accompany its further Europe-wide growth. As part of this partnership, the fund platform has expanded its liability umbrella license for activities in selected European countries.

The Fondsdepot Bank is also extending its liability umbrella license for Moonfare to 11 other European countries, such as France, Italy, and Spain. A Fondsdepot Bank representative states that they aim to support partners who want to grow across Europe, and that for a fintech platform that operates largely via a digital application path, it is illogical to act with different liability umbrella partners abroad.