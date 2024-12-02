Fonds Finanz launches robo advisor

The company’s pool of around 28,000 financial advisors will be able to offer this robo advisor to their customers. Growney will provide the technology and take over asset management, whereas Fonds Finanz will compile the investment strategies.

The consultants can use the robo advisor to offer nine of their own investment strategies in five risk classes from ‘asset protection’ to ‘very high’ risk. Sustainable investment strategies will also be offered. The strategies are to be implemented via ETFs and funds on stocks, bonds, commodities, and precious metals.



