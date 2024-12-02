Wealth management platform FNZ has announced a five-year strategic agreement with Microsoft, aiming to improve the wealth management industry through technology and AI-enabled digital solutions.

The collaboration merges FNZ’s technology, wealth management knowledge, and global reach with Microsoft’s AI features, cloud infrastructure, and engineering capabilities. By embedding Microsoft Azure AI Foundry into its platform, FNZ seeks to augment how financial institutions, advisors, and their clients interact by providing tailored, intelligent, and resilient digital wealth management experiences.

By working with Microsoft, FNZ is set to be able to accelerate how it delivers new solutions to market while also improving client outcomes, scaling advisor productivity, and supporting innovation across the industry. Considering its assets, FNZ offers scale to the partnership, facilitating access to one of the largest wealth management data sets and allowing the application of AI, cloud technologies, and analytics to provide deeper insights, more personalisation, and augmented outcomes for advisors, clients, and institutions.

Key capabilities

As part of the alliance, FNZ is set to collaborate with Microsoft to offer AI tools, support new technology development, and partner on joint go-to-market initiatives, such as: