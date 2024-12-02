FNB partners Fiserv to upgrade its mobile banking platform

Mobiliti Advantage mobile banking and payments platform has been upgraded with mobile card control capabilities. The bank is the first Mobiliti client to integrate card control capabilities into their mobile app. The new card control module, a version of the CardValet solution from Fiserv branded by the bank as CardGuardSM, can help customers stay on top of their finances. Users can control access to their debit card in real-time and receive alerts related to card usage via their mobile banking app. Customers can set transaction dollar limits, set parameters for debit card usage by merchant type, such as gas, grocery or retail stores, and turn their card on and off, all from their phone. They can also set geographical limits on debit card usage for added security.

In addition to the card control module for Mobiliti Advantage, Fiserv offers a touch ID module that enables seamless and secure biometric log-in to mobile banking, and a marketing and communication module that enable banks to deliver customized and targeted messaging directly within their mobile app.