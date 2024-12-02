FNB launches two solutions for SMEs





The solutions will offer a simple, easy, and cost-effective way for businesses in South Africa to accept payments from customers.

According to the bank, FNB aims to innovate in a manner that reduces complexity and offers customers more choice and convenient solutions through its digital platform.

As part of the journey, the goal involves enabling both the individual end-user and merchants through an integrated ecosystem. This, for example, leads to a seamless shopping experience whether a customer is paying via Virtual Card, EFT, Tap-to-Pay, or Scan-to-Pay via FNB Pay, as well as contactless payments which recently surpassed chip and pin payments.