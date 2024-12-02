FNB launches mobile debit card controls with CardGuard

CardGuard enables real-time control for FNB customers over how their debit card is used, providing enhanced protection against fraud and improved budgeting support. Customers are able turn their debit card on or off. When the card is off, no withdrawals or purchases will be approved, with the exception of previously authorized or recurring transactions. Additionally, transaction controls can be set according to location, meaning transactions attempted outside of the geographic parameters set by the customer will be declined.

Additional controls can be set to manage spending in different categories by enabling or disabling transactions for certain merchant groups, such as gas, grocery or retail stores. Also the solution brings real-time alerts that notify customers when their card is approved or declined.

FNB direct mobile banking with CardGuard may be used by consumer and small business customers with the FNB direct mobile banking app, which is available to all online banking customers. The FNB Direct app is free to install. Message and data rates from mobile carriers may apply. System availability and response time are subject to market conditions.