Flywire raises USD 120 mln in series E funding round; it acquires Simplee

The acquisition builds on Flywire’s growing healthcare payments business and accelerates the company’s market share.

Together, the companies will power four US healthcare systems and process more than USD 10 billion in patient payments per year.

Flywire is also announcing a USD 120 million Series E investment round led by Goldman Sachs, which will support Flywire’s ongoing investment in its multi-vertical strategy. This latest round brings the company’s total capital investment to USD 260 million. Tiger Global Management and Adage Capital also joined the round as new investors with participation from existing investors.