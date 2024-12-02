Flywire partners with Brazilian Educational & Language Travel Association

The partnership is aimed at facilitating seamless tuition fee payments between education recruitment agents, schools and students via a global payment channel.

Flywire enables institutions to offer tailored online payment experience – customised by the school, country, and currency – to students.

Flywire claims that its solution offers greater visibility on payments and reimbursement processes to agents, payers and schools, with real-time status updates.

Last month, NTU Singapore also selected Flywire to offer digital payments to international students.

Founded in 1992, BELTA unites Brazilian institutions and agencies that work with international exchange programmes.

The company represents more than 600 agencies in the country with over 80% of the Brazilian students studying abroad.

It advises students and professionals on best study and training alternatives abroad, and vice-versa for students outside Brazil by working with recruitment agents.



