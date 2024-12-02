Flybits introduces OpenDome for banks to enter the Metaverse

Built as an algorithmic, template-driven render engine, OpenDome is enabling banks to create multi-dimensional and personalised Metaverse experiences using proprietary, partner-driven, and Open Banking data.

OpenDome is built upon Flybits’ SaaS product, Experience Studio, which automates and expedites the ability of financial institutions to templatise and personalise Enterprise-grade immersive customer experiences. The solution also enables the user to add additional context and customisation by interconnecting other relevant personal data, including asset portfolios, loyalty programmes, insurance policies, and Open Banking information.

OpenDome is accessible from a desktop or mobile application and can be run in full-screen, providing an immersive experience similar to a video game. The banking metaverse can run on mobile phones, webpages, and on VR headsets such as Oculus. To preserve the privacy of personal and financial data, Flybits does not build on public metaverse platforms; instead, it helps banks to build, own, and scale their Metaverse with corporate partners using a no-code, consent-based environment. Users can then leverage Open Banking protocols to share their banking data with other public metaverses.

Similar to how a user navigates personalised banking information on a 2D mobile screen, OpenDome uses similar but highly contextualised data applying Flybits’ industry semantics, allowing banks to templatise the Metaverse into different Zones and areas such as credit card, loyalty, benefits, mortgage, car loans, insurance, and wealth. A user can enter a credit card zone to see personalised information along with predictive and context-aware information such as insights and offers. In the mortgage and lending zones, the user's house or car picture is rendered with mortgage information such as payment and balance information along with recommendations from Flybits and its partners on how the user can pay the mortgage more effectively and faster.

In wealth and insurance zones, contextualised insights can be displayed with stories, graphics, and recommendations such as how an individual can save better for college or retirement. The Zones are all personalised using the Flybits’ context-aware platform with the OpenDome rendering engine.