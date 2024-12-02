Fly Now Pay Later secures EUR 39 million for travel payments app

With Fly Now Pay Later, instead of buying tickets up front, users can spread the cost over 1-12 months, from as low as 0% APR. Travel providers can sign up to be present on the platform, targeting new audiences. Currently, the alternative travel payment provider employs 70 staff in the UK, and its goal is to help the travel industry recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be mainly used for further developing its proprietary payment technology. Additionally, funding will also support the launch of its new Fly Now Pay Later app, where users can browse options for when travel restrictions are lifted.