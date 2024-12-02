Fly Now Pay Later and Cross River to provide alternative travel financing in US

The finance travel company will utilise Cross River’s FDIC License to serve consumers in the US. The partnership will also facilitate the rollout of Fly Now Pay Later’s product lines to a range of existing partnerships at checkout, and to a wider direct-to-consumer audience via the business’s ‘anywhere’ app.

It means that US consumers will no longer be required to pay for travel in full at the time of booking – hopefully easing the financial burden of arranging a trip and improving the booking experience, through spreading the cost over time, as the press release says.

Fly Now Pay Later recently secured a GBP 10 million in Series A funding, bringing its total to GBP 45 million. It now serves thousands of consumers in the UK, US, and Germany.