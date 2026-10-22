Flutterwave has partnered with Techdollar and Nuvion to offer employees equity-backed liquidity as a company-wide benefit.

Under the arrangement, Flutterwave staff will be able to borrow against their equity holdings through Techdollar, a private credit platform that lends against private-company shares. Employees will not have to sell their shares or give up potential future gains. Nuvion will provide the banking infrastructure, and participating employees will open Nuvion accounts to receive their loan proceeds. According to the announcement, this is Techdollar’s first company-wide staff benefit arrangement, and Flutterwave is the first company in Africa to offer it to its workforce.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between Flutterwave and Nuvion. Nuvion has previously supported Flutterwave’s development of stablecoin-based payment infrastructure, and the new arrangement extends that collaboration into employee liquidity. US-based Nuvion offers multi-currency accounts, global payment rails, treasury tools, and compliance infrastructure through a single API. The company is licenced in more than ten markets, including the US, the UK, the EU, Canada, Bahrain, and Hong Kong.

Illiquid equity and limited access to credit

The arrangement responds to a structural issue in private technology companies. Firms are staying private for longer, so employees accumulate significant wealth through equity compensation with few straightforward ways to access it. Lending against private shares has historically favoured founders and executives with large holdings. Other staff members have typically had to sell their shares or wait for an IPO or a company-led liquidity event.

Techdollar aims to address this issue by letting employees and early investors borrow against private-company equity while keeping ownership. By working directly with employers, the company seeks to reach staff beyond a firm’s largest shareholders.

Terence McMenamin, Co-Founder of Techdollar, said that offering the benefit across an entire workforce makes a financial product that was once limited to a small group available to the people building these companies. David Tollemache, Co-Founder of Techdollar, added that employees holding substantial private-company shares have often encountered limited options, and that the partnership brings the product to them directly. Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, pointed out that employees should be able to benefit from the value they create without waiting for a major liquidity event, while keeping their stake in the company.

Flutterwave’s growth and wider implications

Flutterwave was founded in 2016 and operates across 34 African countries. In June 2026, it announced a Series E funding round valuing the company at USD 3.3 billion, which included a strategic equity investment from Ripple. The company has raised more than USD 500 million to date. It has processed over 1 billion transactions worth more than USD 50 billion for customers such as Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, and PiggyVest. It continues to expand its payments infrastructure and digital asset offerings across the continent.