Ripple has invested in Flutterwave's Series E round, integrating RLUSD stablecoin into African cross-border payment infrastructure.

The investment will integrate Ripple's USD-denominated stablecoin RLUSD into Flutterwave's payment infrastructure, alongside its payments network and the XRP Ledger, to improve cross-border settlement capabilities across the continent.

The initiative aims to address persistent friction in African cross-border payments, including multi-day settlement delays and elevated foreign exchange margins. Through the integration, businesses will access faster settlement times, predictable pricing, and guaranteed liquidity for cross-border transactions.

Integration architecture

According to the official press release, the partnership is structured around three core components. First, RLUSD will be embedded into Flutterwave's payment rails and Send App remittance corridors as a primary settlement asset for high-volume channels. Second, the XRP Ledger will facilitate faster transaction clearing. Third, a unified application programming interface will connect Flutterwave's domestic network with Ripple Payments, the company's global payments network.

The integration merges traditional fiat payment methods, including local cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers, with blockchain technology to reduce traditional bottlenecks. According to Reece Merrick, managing director for Middle East and Africa at Ripple, the investment will establish RLUSD within Flutterwave's infrastructure whilst deepening its role as a settlement layer for real-world payments across the continent. The partnership also plans to bring Ripple Payments' efficiency to cross-border transactions in the region, the company stated.

Moreover, Olugbenga Agboola, founder and chief executive of Flutterwave, stated that the investment would enable the company to scale its infrastructure and expand its stablecoin-enabled payments roadmap, describing the partnership as a catalyst for African digital financial adoption and sovereignty.

Strategic positioning

The partnership represents the latest phase of Flutterwave's multi-year stablecoin strategy, following earlier integrations of stablecoin-powered settlement and liquidity rails. Through the process of adopting a stablecoin-first payment architecture, Flutterwave aims to eliminate traditional friction points and create a scalable, compliant liquidity stack for African enterprises engaging with global markets.

The integration carries implications for Nigeria's position in global digital asset trading and for African payment infrastructure more broadly. In addition, by connecting domestic payment methods with blockchain-based settlement, the partnership potentially accelerates stablecoin adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises and global operators across the continent.