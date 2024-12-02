Fluent raises USD 1 mln in seed funding

The seed financing round was led by ff Venture Capital and joined by Digital Currency Group, Crosscut Ventures, Draper Associates, Fenbushi Capital, Lindbergh Tech Fund, and the St. Louis Arch Angels. Other investors include Draper Associates, Crosscut Ventures, Digital Currency Group, and Fenbushi Capital.

In March 2016, Fluent has unveiled its enterprise software platform dubbed the Fluent Network.

The Fluent Network powers applications built for global trade and the financial supply chain. The blockchain-based platform aims to reduce risk and enables new types of enterprise financial applications including B2B payments, supply chain finance, and a peer-to-peer working capital marketplace.

Fluent will apply its series seed funding to grow the engineering team, bolster business development and expand its sales force to provide banking partners and non-bank lenders alike—such as alternative finance providers, asset-based lenders, and hedge funds—a seamless platform for lending into global supply chains.

The startup aims to leverage distributed ledger technology to reduce risk, streamline and automate settlement, and connect previously siloed solutions in trade and the financial supply chain.