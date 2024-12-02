FLOWX.AI raises USD 8.5 mln in seed round

The round was led by PortfoLion. Other institutional investors are Day One Capital and SeedBlink. The company will use the capital to expand in Europe and US, expecting to grow the team with more than 20 people by the end of Q1 2022 to face the demand from Banking and other Financial Industry companies worldwide.

Also, the engineering and data science team will increase bandwidth to enhance the AI components and develop new functionality.

FLOWX.AI helps financial institutions create unified, omnichannel customer and employee experiences without changing their existing systems and infrastructure, helping with the modernisation of their legacy systems, without replacing it. The platform can allow financial institutions to launch complex solutions in ten weeks - mortgage, pre-approved lending, onboarding - without requiring them to change their existing systems.