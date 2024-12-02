Flowe partners with SIA to develop digital banking services

Flowe is the benefit corporation of Mediolanum Group, an emerging Italian e-money institution that aims to educate young people on economic, social and environmental sustainability.

These services can be accessed via smartphone through the Flowe App, available on Apple Store and Google Play Store, which allows users to activate a payment account - in fully digital mode - to which the Flowe virtual debit card, recently launched in Italy, is associated.

SIA's technology infrastructure, integrated with Flowe's cloud services, manages the entire life cycle of the card, from the issuing request and virtualization to the top-up of the payment account, and from online customization of features to transaction processing, up to the prevention and management of frauds and disputes.

As part of the partnership, in addition to supporting Flowe in its activities for compliance with the regulations required to operate as an Electronic Currency Institution, SIA has also provided access via smartphone to payment services (bank transfers, postal payment slips, etc.) and other applications such as, for example, telephone top-ups.

The Flowe card can be used to make purchases on ecommerce sites and in shops via smartphone and is also available, at the customer's request, in a wood version.



