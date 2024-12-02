Flow your Money goes live in Netherlands

The company uses smart technology to transfer income between saving goals, investment accounts, and budgets. Flow your Money brings the principle of dividing income into physical jars used by Dutch grandparents to the 21st century: connect your bank accounts and divide your income automatically according to smart rules that you can set up yourself.

Incoming transactions are automatically divided, and you always have insight into current budgets. Soon the platform will allow customers to automate transactions to external accounts, such as good causes and recurring bills. Further plans and new features are in the works.