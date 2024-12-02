Flourish raises USD 1.5 mln in seed funding





It aims to help Flourish increase the number of financial institutions and users served in Latin America and work on developing new features for large companies.

Flourish’s platform offers three main services for users: a reward system, which guarantees financial incentives to those who meet their goals of saving or investing; automatic micro-investment rules, which can be customised accordingly to user preferences. In addition, there is a financial education tool that turns user’s transactions and spending into a question-and-answer game.

With a software-as-a-service model that licenses the technology for other companies, financial institutions can connect to Flourish’s solution through a software development kit – an SDK – or via an API. Flourish charges a fee, paid by the institutions, for each active user of the service.