Since its inception, Floryn has received more than 60,000 credit applications, which are assessed using smart technology, such as data analysis and machine learning. The fintech company uses artificial intelligence to look at bank statements and other data points, among other things, with which faster risk analyses can be made. Floryn has a PSD2 license from De Nederlandse Bank (DNB).

Accordion to a Floryn representative, Floryn has provided more than EUR 650 million in financing since its launch and this expansion will allow them to help larger companies at more competitive rates, up to a credit limit of EUR 3 million. Floryn will use the financing to further strengthen its position as an alternative bank allowing entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized companies to receive business loans of up to EUR 3 million.