This collaboration enables Flocash to accept stablecoin payments, simplifying cross-border transactions for travel agencies in its markets. Travel agencies using Flocash can now convert local currencies into stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PayPal USD.

This provides a secure and efficient way to settle payments, eliminating the challenges often associated with traditional international payment systems. Digital currency payments offer instant confirmation, which speeds up transactions, and Triple-A’s locked-in exchange rates remove the risk of currency fluctuations between transaction initiation and completion.

The adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the travel sector is growing. Major travel platforms and airlines are increasingly using these technologies for hotel and flight bookings, benefiting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) channels. By integrating cryptocurrency, travel businesses can access a borderless, reliable, and secure payment method while reducing transactional costs.





Representatives of Flocash highlighted the importance of the partnership, noting that it strengthens their ability to provide innovative and secure cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients. They explained that by simplifying payments for travel agencies and airlines, the collaboration supports their objective of making transactions more accessible and efficient.

This integration reflects a broader shift in global finance, as digital currencies become a preferred payment method for businesses and consumers. The partnership between Flocash and Triple-A highlights their commitment to providing secure, efficient, and accessible payment options tailored to the travel industry’s needs.





About the companies

Flocash provides payment technology and processing services to businesses and financial institutions across 60 countries in the Middle East and Africa. By digitizing and automating financial services, Flocash empowers businesses in the travel and financial sectors.

Triple-A enables businesses to accept payments in both traditional and digital currencies with no volatility risk. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and other regulatory bodies, Triple-A offers seamless, secure, and compliant payment solutions for over 20,000 businesses globally.