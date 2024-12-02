FloBiz raises USD 31 mln in financing round





Sequoia Capital India and Think Investments co-led the startup’s Series B financing round. Existing investors Elevation Capital and Beenext also participated in the round, which brings FloBiz‘s all-time raise to more than USD 41 million.

The startup’s marquee offering, myBillBook, helps small- and medium-sized businesses digitise their invoicing, streamline business accounting, and automate workflows of their enterprises.

MyBillBook, which supports Hindi, Gujarati, and Tamil as well as English, will add support for ‘at least’ five more regional languages within the next six months.