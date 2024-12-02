FloBiz launches its e-invoicing service





The new service will bolster the billing capabilities of myBillBook in generating invoices compliant with the government’s mandate towards offering tax process simplification and improving tax planning, according to a release.

myBillBook, available on Android, iOS, native offline desktop, and web application, also helps businesses manage inventory, track receivables & payables, collect payments and monitor business performance through advanced reports, including GSTR reports.

E-invoice is a system through which B2B invoices are authenticated electronically by GSTN for further use on the common GST portal. Under the electronic invoicing system, an identification number is issued against every invoice by the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP), which will be managed by the GST Network (GSTN).