Float, Mono to help businesses manage and boost cash flow in Africa

Running a small business or sole proprietorship is daunting and limited access to capital can make this twice as hard. Businesses require all the assistance they can get, and this includes access to credit. This is how Float is helping businesses in Africa grow today. The Float team needed access to their customers' financial accounts to retrieve their financial history to assess creditworthiness and make informed underwriting decisions. This led them to Mono.

As the Float team builds for young businesses across Africa, they consider the growth that their customers can achieve with the credit resources they provide. Launched in 2020, Float is finding more ways to power businesses in Africa. The Float team is focused on creating more financial services that make it easy for entrepreneurs to run and grow their businesses in Africa.