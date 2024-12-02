



Since its launch, Flitter has transformed the auto insurance industry and garnered more than 60,000 policyholders, thanks to its emphasis on user-friendly digital interactions and progressive technology.

This partnership is an important step in Flitter's strategy to increase its footprint in embedded insurance, using Helvetia’s expertise to boost its expansion throughout France. Helvetia invested in Flitter via its Helvetia Venture Fund and chose the company for its growth due to Flitter's creative business model and technological framework.

Flitter is known in the French auto insurance market because of its specific pay-per-mile model. This approach enables the company to provide personalised, usage-based insurance coverage, which has garnered positive feedback from customers looking for flexibility and affordability. Flitter's business model has attracted Helvetia's interest, leading them to join Flitter's recent EUR 3.5 million seed funding round. The collaboration with Helvetia extends beyond investment, concentrating on the joint creation of insurance products specifically designed for the automotive industry.

Helvetia’s International Automotive Business division (IAB) offers an array of mobility insurance solutions tailored for car manufacturers and platforms throughout Europe, delivered via HGS. Helvetia selected Flitter as a partner due to its technology, which facilitates the rapid launch of embedded motor insurance programs and ensures a simplified user experience throughout the process.

Integrated insurance solutions for upgraded customer experience

Officials from Flitter stated that Helvetia could support the company's expansion in France and Europe. Moreover, their expertise in the automotive industry aligns with its vision of forging strong partnerships with car manufacturers and mobility providers. Together, the companies provide innovative, integrated insurance solutions that upgrades the customer experience.

In 2024, the two companies successfully introduced their first solutions to the market. This collaboration reinforces Flitter's dominant position in the French market and establishes a solid groundwork for future international growth.