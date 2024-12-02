Flintshire County Council selects Proactis Supplier Network

FCC and PROACTIS (together, the “Parties”) have entered into a series of agreements that will extend the current contracted relationship for the provision of PROACTIS’ software suite for a further five years to March 2021.

FCC will use the PROACTIS’ Supplier Network technology to automate the processes of supplier engagement and record management through a self-service portal, and enable all suppliers to transact electronically with a full range of electronic invoice methods for all suppliers to adopt.

Also, it will use the technology to offer Accelerated Payment Facility which enables suppliers, on an invoice by invoice basis, to support their own economic situation with access to an early payment.

In recent news, Proactis has partnered TransProcure to provide spend control software platform to organisations in ASEAN region.