Flinks raises CAD 16.2 mln in Series A funding





Launched in April 2017, Flinks enables fintechs to connect their apps with customers’ bank accounts, verify account balances, and access transaction histories. The startup later expanded beyond these capabilities to find useful insights with data.at the moment, the company works with businesses in the lending, investment, and banking sectors.

The round included a few return investors including NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank. Fellow return investors Luge Capital and Panache Ventures also participated, as did new investor Intact Ventures.

Proceeds from the Series A round will be used to expand the startup’s offering to new verticals, including wealth management, and will allow Flinks to grow its presence in the US. Flinks will look to open its US office in either San Francisco or New York, adding to its two existing locations in Montréal and Toronto. The company also plans to double its 65-person team over the next few months.