



Following this announcement, the alliance was developed in order to provide financial institutions with the possibility to rapidly transform their debt management operations by leveraging improved and secure digital solutions.

In addition, the partnership reinforces the companies’ commitment to accelerating optimisation in financial services. The expanded partnership network will offer banks and FIs a clear pathway in the process of modernising their operations, embracing digital capabilities, as well as developing value for their clients and users.











More information on the Flexys x 10x Banking partnership

Multiple banks and financial services providers are increasingly seeking new ways to modernise their debt collection processes, an initiative that has been driven by the overall need for improved efficiency and optimised customer experiences. However, legacy systems often impede progress, creating multiple barriers to innovation and agility, while the overall internal resources that are needed to implement change can be prohibitive.

With this in mind, the Flexys and 10x Banking partnership is expected to directly address these challenges by integrating Flexy’s secure and optimised debt management platform with 10x Banking’s meta-core banking technology. This incorporation will enable financial institutions to swiftly and easily replace outdated systems with a comprehensive, cloud-based service that streamlines debt collection workflows and leverages real-time data for personalised customer interactions.

By expanding its network to include 10x Banking, Flexys will optimise its ability to help clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The strategic deal will also allow the company to offer financial institutions a secure and efficient path to modernise their end-to-end operations by replacing inefficient legacy procedures with agile, customer-centric digital experiences.