FlexTrade and LSEG collaborate



The move is designed to support regulated FX flows and further enhance the capabilities of FlexFX as part of FlexTrade’s buy-side multi-asset trading platform. LSEG’s FXall business delivers solid dealer-to-client trading and FX workflow solutions, delivering access to liquidity from more than 200 bank and non-bank market makers.





The partnership between LSEG and FlexTrade is intended to enable new mutual clients access to FXall execution services from within the FlexFX EMS. Through the delivery of the highly customisable FlexFX front end, clients trading FX will be able to access FXall’s global liquidity network, including support for spots, forwards, swaps, NDFs and options, which can be executed on FXall’s regulated environments such as MTF and SEF.











Moreover, FXall’s liquidity can be combined with FlexTrade’s liquidity and automation capabilities, including FlexAlgoWheel, to streamline low-touch FX orders. FlexTrade and LSEG will offer the option of an integrated solution to new mutual clients while continuing to offer independent FX solutions via FlexFX EMS and FXall, respectively.





Officials from FlexTrade noted that through a simplified integration of FlexFX with FXall, trading teams are able to have a single interface and technology approach to FX execution. Moreover, the integration of FlexFX into the FlexTRADER EMS will continue to deliver to its multi-asset clients.





About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is a multi-asset execution and order management systems provider for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures, and fixed income. FlexTrade is internationally recognised for introducing FlexTRADER, a broker-neutral and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customise their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.







About LSEG and its other recent updates

Based in the UK, LSEG is a financial markets infrastructure provider and delivers financial data, analytics, news, and index products to more than 40,000 customers in 190 countries. It helps organisations fund innovation and manage risk by partnering with customers at every point in the trade lifecycle: from informing their pre-trade decisions and executing trades to raising capital, clearing and optimisation.







In September 2023, LSEG revealed its plans to launch a new digital assets business leveraging blockchain technology. Specifically, the London Stock Exchange Group had outlined its intentions to establish a new digital markets initiative, making it the first major exchange to facilitate extensive trading of conventional financial assets through blockchain technology, widely recognised for its role in cryptocurrency.



