



Through this deal, Maza, an entity formation and payments app for Spanish-speaking solopreneurs and consumers, is set to rebrand as Flex Consumer, an additional branch within Flex centred on supporting business owners in managing their mixed personal and business finances. The two companies plan to join their platforms and advance Flex’s development of owner-owned software for individuals and their businesses.











The agreement comes as an addition to Flex’s broader strategy to create a comprehensive financial platform for business owners. According to its data, since closing the deal in the third quarter of 2025, the company saw a 50% increase, assisted by the integration of Maza’s consumer growth engine, user base and solopreneur tooling with its infrastructure and product suite.





Maza’s Series A funding round

A year before this agreement, Maza secured an unannounced USD 15 million Series A funding round, with the company planning to leverage the capital to scale the product to service its customers who were starting their businesses. Maza also joined forces with solopreneurs, leveraging LLM-enabled automation to optimise entity formation and developed a unified ledger that categorised consumer and solopreneur transactions. Representatives from the company underlined that their product focuses on minimising cognitive load for entrepreneurs in anticipating spend and simplifying reconciliation, allowing them to grow their operations and expand their capabilities.

Led by Wellington, the Series A round also saw participation from existing and new investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tusk Venture Partners, and Titanium Ventures, among others.





Further details on Flex and Maza’s deal

Before raising the USD 15 million and expanding its consumer and solopreneur base, Flex and Maza were in discussions regarding a possible partnership. The two companies agreed to merge their platforms and accelerate Flex’s product development. The joined business underscores three synergies as a consolidator, such as: