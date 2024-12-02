Fleet SmartHub, WEXs app, a new tool for fleet managers

The new app can be used by business managers to view and make bill payments, see all available billed and unbilled credit and access purchase transaction details.

More than that, WEX claims the app is the first of its kind, providing real-time access to bill and transaction data, helping managers improve efficiencies, reduce late fees, gain valuable insights and control unauthorised driver spending.

The newly introduced app is available on Android and Apple smartphones.

WEX, a provider of corporate payment solutions, has its root in fleet card payments, dating back to 1983, and has expanded the scope of its business to provide corporate payment solutions across a wide spectrum of business sectors. The company has offices in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,000 associates and has been publicly traded since 2005.

