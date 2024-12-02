Flagstone fintech obtains EUR 13.5 mln funding

The company will use the investment to support extension plans into the UK market so that it can meet new customer segments. Flagstone provides individuals, businesses, wealth managers, and charities with access to cash deposit accounts from a portfolio of 44 banks including HSBC, Nationwide, and challenger banks.

The cash deposit marketplace of Flagstone enables clients to increase their interest income and manage their risk through diversification and FSCS protection. Also, Flagstone provides its cash deposit platform to clients of Revolut in the UK.