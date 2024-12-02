Fizz upgrades its Money App





Following this announcement, with the Fizz application, students will have the possibility to check their credit scores, gain personalised spending insights, as well as take engaging, swipeable financial courses for free.

The company will also offer a secure and efficient debit card that will optimise the manner in which clients build credit safely.











More insights on the new Money App feature

Throughout this launch, Fizz aims to address a critical challenge faced by Gen Z – the lack of tailored financial resources for students. With financial stress being the leading cause of students dropping out of college, it is clear that a solution to this problem is needed. In addition, 59% of students worry about covering their expenses, while 37% are anxious about paying down their student loans.

The application leverages proprietary AI in order to provide customised financial journeys to its student customers, whether they are starting with no knowledge of the subject or have varying levels of credit history (such as good, bad, or uncertain).

In addition, the Fizz Card pairs credit-building functionality with the convenience and security of a debit card. This product is set to automatically pay itself off daily, freeze when overspending occurs, as well as build credit history in a responsible and safe manner.

Included in the key features and benefits of the product is the capability to check the customer’s credit score easily and for free, tracking their spending and budgets (with personalised insights and monitoring financial habits), as well as building credit safely (students will be enabled to use the Fizz card in order to build a credit history without the risk of debt). At the same time, they will benefit from financial courses and tips that will teach essential financial literacy, as well as access to the SafeFreeze spending protection (a feature that freezes the card when students overspend, aimed at helping them stay within the budget).