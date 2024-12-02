Five Dutch banks partner to fight against money laundering





TMNL will be an addition to the individual transaction monitoring activities of the five Dutch banks. Therefore, it will identify unusual payment patterns, which cannot be identified by the banks individually.

On a national level, collective transaction monitoring requires a chain approach, that is, from identification to detection, prosecution, and conviction of criminality. Because of this, the banks are working closely with government partners such as the Ministries of Finance and Justice and Security, the FIOD, and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).