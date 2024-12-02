Five community banks to use Jack Henry's Core Director system





According to the official press release, the First National Bank of Peterstown’s previous core was disjointed and didn’t communicate well with other systems, creating inefficiencies, and a cumbersome back-office experience. With Jack Henry’s core, the bank is gaining an integrated platform that reduces the need for duplicate data entry, saving time while improving accuracy.

The First National Bank of Peterstown will also launch the Banno Digital Platform to provide customers with a more intuitive, personal digital experience. The First National Bank of Jeanerette was faced with similar technology challenges; it was operating with siloed systems that didn’t effectively work with one another. The bank is implementing Jack Henry technology across the enterprise, including the core platform with digital banking and loan solutions, to streamline processes and maximize automation.