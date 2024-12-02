FIT Solutions is now Foriba

FIGO has merged with FIT Solutions and now continue their work under the brand name of Foriba. With these mergers Foriba would manage its operational processes, improve the service quality and accelerate its policy to expand, claims the company.

Foriba transforms companies’ financial and accounting processes to digital medium. It directs the corporate software and integration services market. In Turkey, 1 in every 5 company transforming to e-envoice and 1 in every 3 companies transforming to e-archive choose Foriba, according to the company.

There is lot of expanses and consumed time in the financial and accounting processes just caused by paper work. Foriba gives compnaies the opportunity to eliminate these problems via solutions like e-invoice, e-archive, e-ledger, e-delivery note and more.

Foriba is designing end-to-end value added solutions by following closely the tax advisories of the countrys tax directors and sector advisors, as well as the tax audit format standard (SAF-T) and other e-transformation developments used in 8 European countries.

The market of corporate software and integration services grows more and more every year in Turkey. Foriba claims is working on a global common platform, taking into account the regulations in the countries where expanding the service network is planned.