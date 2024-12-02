FI.SPAN, Beanworks team up to build a new B2B payments hub

By partnering with FI.SPAN, Beanworks will provide mid-market corporate business customers with complete vendor payment capabilities, similar to that of a bank, through its new BeanPay platform. FI.SPAN will pre-integrate third-party FinTech solutions into the new Beanworks hub for a full suite of accessible banking services and will handle all payments processing through strategically curated API connections.

As a cloud-based accounts payable (AP) software, Beanworks uses clean, accurate data to automate manual invoice data entry and invoice-to-purchase order matching. It is integrated with Intuit QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, and it is the A/P automation provider of choice for Sage accounting and business management solutions.

The new BeanPay hub, powered by FI.SPAN, is now available to Beanworks business customers.