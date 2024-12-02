Fiskl launches API-driven accounting





Fiskl’s accounting introduces full API-based automation. It syncs customers’ banking, payments, and other transaction information, auto-categorising and reconciling it before directly displaying all data in accounting.

Fiskl’s ledger architecture also allows API-ed data sync directly into accounting from any other ledgers, such as e-wallets, mobile payments, ecommerce, and blockchains.

Fiskl Accounting is fully accessible on mobile, along with all other platform features, which include invoicing, product & service catalogues, expense and time management, banking sync in more than 60 countries, along with a selection of payment providers.

Fiskl also provides bi-directional financial data exchange via secure APIs with financial institutions, banks, and lenders.